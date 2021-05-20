InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.77

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 204675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

