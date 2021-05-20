Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.93 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

BLND stock opened at GBX 518.60 ($6.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 518.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.78. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.56 ($5.87).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

