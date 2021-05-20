Insider Buying: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Buys 163 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser bought 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

