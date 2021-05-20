Insider Buying: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Purchases 5,419 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

