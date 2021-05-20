Insider Buying: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Purchases 5,419 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
