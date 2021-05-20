Insider Buying: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) insider Richard T. Kenney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $15,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SONN opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

