Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

