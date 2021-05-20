Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$19,857.50 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Donna Moroney sold 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$19,857.50.
CVE:BHS opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$39.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.
About Bayhorse Silver
