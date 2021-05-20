Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of CPSI opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

