Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $12,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,397.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.