Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells 31,090 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.