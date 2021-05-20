Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.