Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Major Shareholder Sells $724,862,614.17 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

