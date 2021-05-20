Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Major Shareholder Sells $724,862,614.17 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.02 and a beta of 1.53.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
