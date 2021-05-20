Insider Selling: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE IFF opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,455,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

