Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells $58,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Sean Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,413 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.