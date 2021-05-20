Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

