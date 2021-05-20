Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,688.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

