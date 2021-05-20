Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $16,378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $8,329,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

