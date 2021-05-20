Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 600,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,576. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

