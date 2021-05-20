Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $445,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,502.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

