Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 804 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $509.10 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $660.82 and a 200 day moving average of $767.38.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.