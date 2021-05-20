Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

