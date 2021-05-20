Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

