Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,864 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of F opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.