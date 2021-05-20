Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

