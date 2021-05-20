Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $161.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.73.

