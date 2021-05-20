Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 136,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

