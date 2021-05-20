International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Purchases $140,390.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IFF opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.