International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Lifted to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.55). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LON IPF traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.60 ($1.82). 274,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of £312.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.45 ($1.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.84.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

