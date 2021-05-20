Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021. Revenues improved year over year on increased PROPEL revenues from the reduced COVID-19 impact on demand for elective surgical procedures. The company also generated increased SINUVA revenues on improved access and coverage, and a shift in sinus procedures toward ambulatory surgery centers and the office setting of care. The company registered revenues from the newly-added Global Balloon and Navigation product portfolio as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Intersect ENT has outperformed its industry. However, the company reported adjusted net loss wider than expected in the first quarter. The increase in operating costs and contraction in gross margin does not bode well either.”

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of XENT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $596.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

