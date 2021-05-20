Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 8.9% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $327.15. 873,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $223.94 and a one year high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

