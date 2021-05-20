Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,574 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,077,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.