Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00.

4/13/2021 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

4/13/2021 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.90. 8,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,770.25 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

