Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (TMXXF)

5/13/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $152.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – TMX Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TMX Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.46. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

