Investment House LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

