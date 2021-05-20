Investment House LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $53.10 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

