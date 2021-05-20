Investment House LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.52.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

