Investment House LLC Sells 60,760 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60,760 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.73. The company has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

