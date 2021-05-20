Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,951 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -405.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 628,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

