Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,706 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,295% compared to the average daily volume of 696 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51. Canoo has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

