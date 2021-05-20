Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,536% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

