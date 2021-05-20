Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Tops $23.84 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and $30,078.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

