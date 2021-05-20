Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. 159,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,358 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.33.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

