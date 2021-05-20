Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 22,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,500% compared to the typical volume of 1,381 call options.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

