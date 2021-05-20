iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,358,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856,320. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

