iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,137 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.