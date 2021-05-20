iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,137 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.