iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 481.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $162.10 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28.

