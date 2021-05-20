iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,931. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

