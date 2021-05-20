iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

