iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIS. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

EIS opened at $65.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.